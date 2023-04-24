A housing startup is offering apartments in Denver with no lease, no security deposit, all utilities included and below the median rent.

Yes, but: There's one catch. You might have to move out with three days' notice.

Details: "Standby" living is a new residential offering from Landing, a subscription-based rental network with furnished apartments in Denver and across the U.S., Axios' Joann Muller reports.

The service is designed for the post-pandemic, work-from-anywhere economy.

The concept is similar to flying standby: You can get an apartment cheaply, but you might get bumped by a Landing member, who gets preference on apartment options.

Why it matters: In a city with ever-rising rental costs, Landing offers a more affordable option for people seeking maximum flexibility — including newcomers to the city, remote professionals, contract workers on temporary assignments or empty nesters exploring the country.

How it works: Landing's standard members pay $199 annually for access to rent one of the company's 20,000 apartments in more than 375 cities.

Rent is month-to-month, starting at a minimum of 30 days, with the best rates for those who commit to six months. Members can relocate at any time to another apartment — or another city — with two weeks' notice.

Landing furnishes and manages the apartments on behalf of building owners.

By the numbers: As of Friday, Landing had 44 standby listings around Denver for a flat rate of $1,295 per month — about $1,500 cheaper than the median rent in Denver, per Redfin's March rental market report.