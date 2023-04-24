Data: PitchBook and NVCA; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

It may not be a funding frenzy, but compared to the rest of the country, Colorado is bucking the trend of tanking startup investments.

Why it matters: Amid a turbulent time in the startup space, the tech industry remains a major driver of Colorado's economy and could act as a key cushion in the event of an increasingly likely recession.

Driving the news: Startups in Denver raised nearly $582 million in the first quarter of the year, according to the most recent data from PitchBook.

That's up 60% from the first quarter of 2019, and down just 13% from the last quarter of 2022.

The big picture: Compared to 2021, Colorado's 17% dip in funding last year was less than half of the national average's 35% decrease, a recent report titled "The State of VC Colorado" shows.

Furthermore, the number of startup investments in the U.S. plummeted by 56% from Q4 2021 to Q4 2022, while deal activity slipped by just 28% in Colorado, an analysis by cap table management firm Carta finds.

State of play: Colorado's budding startup ecosystem has fostered company building and drawn top talent to the state, industry experts say.

Yes, but: Compared to pandemic-era boom times, funding for Colorado startups has slumped — a trend line that local venture capitalists predict will continue throughout the year.

What they're saying: "Founders out there will have to figure out how to make it, and unfortunately, that means working for less, hiring less and growing slower," Brian Wallace, a managing director of Access Venture Partners, told the Denver Business Journal.

What's next: 12 startup companies, including Denver-based RideiQ, recently completed their three-month accelerator program hosted by Techstars, an investment company co-founded by Gov. Jared Polis that is now the largest startup network in the world.

Company founders are now actively seeking investors, and many expressed hope and excitement for the future during their demos at Google’s campus in Boulder earlier this month.

What to watch: Experts say the number of startups funded this year is a better indicator than the overall amount invested to determine whether the startup market is bouncing back in a big way.