If you're looking to pick up some pot in Morrison before a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, you'll have to wait a while.

What's happening: The town of Morrison, southwest of Denver, has just begun taking steps to open its first — and only — dispensary.

Voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure last April to permit one retail marijuana shop inside town limits.

Why it matters: The dispensary will be within walking distance to Red Rocks, Axios Denver has learned.

Currently, the closest one is about 5 miles away in Lakewood, according to Weedmaps.

Details: Morrison has selected LivWell to open the shop after launching a lottery for the exclusive license last July that did not receive a single application, town manager Kara Winters tells Axios Denver.

It will be built in a yet-to-be-developed subdivision called Red Rocks Ranch east of C-470 at Morrison Road, LivWell spokesperson Jeremy Unruh tells us.

The deal lets the town collect sales taxes from LivWell. The town has agreed to split up to 50% of sales tax revenue and make it available to the cannabis company for site improvements on a reimbursement basis only up to $1 million, Winters says.

Of note: In late March, the town extended the due diligence period to give the company more time to nail down some of the prerequisites associated with developing a dispensary in the community, Winters adds.

Because the subdivision is still being built, there is some infrastructure — like roads, storm drainage, power, water and sewage — that needs to be completed first, Unruh explains.

What they're saying: "We are delighted to be working with the town of Morrison to find a path for the development of a LivWell dispensary," Unruh tells us.

"Our timeline is still in flux, but we're hoping to have more clarity soon," he adds.

What's next: The dispensary is "likely to be operating" in 2025, Unruh says.