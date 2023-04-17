How Denver architects are reimagining Speer Boulevard

The vehicle traffic that streams down Speer Boulevard overshadows the creek flowing next to it and represents a missed opportunity to connect downtown Denver with nature.

What's happening: Tryba Architects makes that case as part of a new Speer Boulevard vision that would relocate the segment that connects Interstate 25 and Colfax Avenue, and better unite downtown's performing arts and entertainment districts to Cherry Creek.

The goal is to make it more pedestrian-friendly, use government-owned land, link the Auraria higher education campus to downtown, and create space for more density and affordable housing.

Illustration: Courtesy of Tryba Architects

What they're saying: "It's a 15- to 25-year project. But we need it now," David Tryba tells the Denver Business Journal.

"We don't have 25 years to wait to build three to five thousand units of affordable housing and we need to build it now. … We have the land and if we have the will, we can do it now," he adds.

Kourtny Garrett, president and CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership, called it a "beautiful vision" for better connecting the downtown.

Reality check: The pitch is merely a dream at the moment, but the firm is hoping to influence a handful of upcoming projects, including the city's $7 million rehab of the Larimer Street bridge, a new CU Denver campus building, and a residential tower.