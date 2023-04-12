How much you need to make to live in Denver comfortably

Data: SmartAsset; MIT Living Wage Calculator; Chart: John Frank/Axios

The salary needed to live in the Denver area "comfortably" is $70,892, a new study shows.

Why it matters: Affordability is a leading concern in the metro, and the latest numbers only reinforce those fears.

What they did: SmartAsset used data from the MIT Living Wage Calculator to derive post-tax take-home pay and broke it down on typical budget terms with 50% for living expenses, 30% for discretionary spending and 20% for savings or debt payments.

What they found: Among the 25 largest metro areas, we ranked ninth highest in the nation in terms of salary needs.