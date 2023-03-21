Denver wants to test your poop for viruses

COVID-19 is waning in Denver, but the city's public health department is starting a program to replace a state-run effort testing wastewater for the virus.

Why it matters: The city wants to use the testing program to detect and track other viruses in the future, city public health department spokesperson Courtney Ronner tells Axios Denver.

Of note: The state began wastewater testing for COVID in August 2020.

Details: Denver's program started last week. Ronner said it differs from the state because it allows the city to test and review results in a more location-specific manner.

Between the lines: The city will focus on wastewater from Denver Public Schools, homeless shelters and other public facilities.

Officials say there is no indication of higher COVID transmission at these sites.

Zoom in: Wastewater testing collects data that can help hospitals determine what resources are needed to respond to an outbreak, CU Boulder assistant professor Cresten Mansfeldt tells Axios Denver.

Mansfeldt, who leads wastewater testing research at the university, said it can also be used to monitor viruses like the flu and norovirus.

The bottom line: Ronner tells us COVID-19 is currently being managed like an endemic virus — meaning health officials know its present but its spread and rates are predictable.