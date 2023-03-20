Data: RentCafe analysis of Yardi Matrix data; Note: Analysis includes U.S. metro areas (defined by Yardi Matrix market boundaries) with the most apartments located in multi-family buildings of 50 units or more; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Colorado's love of wide-open spaces applies to apartments, too.

State of play: Apartments built in Denver since 2013 are on average larger than the overall stock, defying the national trend. The same is true for new pads in Colorado Springs and Aurora, which boasts even more elbow room.

Yes, but: We're still not talking about huge apartments.

By the numbers: In Denver, apartments built since 2013 average 850 square feet compared to 807 for other spots, a new RentCafe analysis of real estate data shows.

In Colorado Springs, the average newer apartment is 953 square feet, up from 817.

In Aurora, fresh pads average 957 square feet, an increase from 825.

The big picture: Apartment sizes are shrinking nationally, Axios' Sami Sparber and Kavya Beheraj write. The decrease was fueled in part by more studios and one-bedroom apartments entering the market, researchers found, and reverses a pandemic expansion trend.

"Fast forward to 2022: The demand for more apartments prompted developers to accommodate more units in their projects," RentCafe analyst Adina Dragos tells Axios.

Of note: Denver ranks No. 73 in the nation for apartment size, meaning it's one of the smallest averages. The tiniest are found in Seattle, where newer apartments average 659 square feet.