How parental leave policies at Denver's biggest employers compare
Denver's largest employers have a range of parental leave policies, from paid time off to reimbursement for adoption expenses.
Why it matters: A host of research shows paid parental leave leads to better birth outcomes, healthier families and household stability.
Driving the news: Job seekers are the most motivated by generous benefits and personal well-being, according to a study from Gallup, and companies see better benefits as a competitive advantage when recruiting talent.
- In 2022, better pay and benefits ranked at the top of what employees want in their next job, compared to No. 4 in 2015.
What we did: We reached out to the top 10 largest employers in Denver, as ranked by the state's economic development office.
- The policy details below, and local employee counts, came from spokespersons at the companies.
Of note: Under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act, certain employees are guaranteed up to 12 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave after a year, or 1,250 hours over the past 12 months. Colorado employees are eligible for another 40 hours under state law.
What to watch: Starting in 2024, Colorado employees are eligible for paid leave and will receive a portion of their paycheck (up to $1,100 a week). Employees cover the state's cost of the program through a payroll deduction.
City of Denver
The City of Denver has 8,000 employees who are eligible for their paid family leave program called Care bank.
Paid family leave: The Care bank offers all parents, including adoptive, eight paid weeks of leave.
Transition back to work: Some employees can return to work part-time or in a limited capacity.
Fertility: Parents who experience a miscarriage or pregnancy loss are able to take off up to eight weeks paid.
- Denver's medical insurance plans provide three completed egg retrievals, unlimited embryo transfers and fertility preservation measures.
HealthONE
In the Denver area, HealthONE has 11,600-plus employees.
Paid family leave: HealthONE offers eight weeks of paid maternity leave for primary caregivers and two weeks for secondary caregivers.
- Those who adopt have a minimum of two weeks paid leave.
Transition back to work: Employees have a few options for returning to work, including longer personal leave or extended medical leave, if needed.
- Some HealthONE employees are able to transition to part-time work or PRN (per diem) hours.
Fertility: HealthONE partners with Progyny, which provides supplemental fertility coverage at no extra cost for employees.
- Employees experiencing pregnancy loss or miscarriage are eligible to apply for medical leave and short-term disability benefits.
- Employees can also get eight free counseling sessions with Optum.
Adoption: Through an application process, employees can be reimbursed up to $12,000 for adoption expenses like attorneys fees, home studies and transportation expenses required to bring the child home.
Century Link
Century Link, a Lumen Technologies brand, has approximately 4,490 in the Denver metro area.
Paid family leave: All employees receive eight weeks of paid parental leave. This applies to adoption, surrogacy or biological means.
- Birth mothers also may be eligible for six to eight weeks of short-term disability prior to the eight-week family leave.
- Full-time employees can work fewer hours during the first four weeks back to work following birth or placement of a child.
Fertility: Employees can access supplemental fertility benefits through either Progyny or Fertility Solutions to cover costs of testing, medication, egg or sperm preservation, etc.
- Employees can take 10 paid days off and an additional 20 unpaid days off in the event of a miscarriage.
Adoption: Lumen employees can be reimbursed up to $5,000 per adopted child, or up to $6,000 for children with special needs.
Kaiser Permanente
Kaiser Permanente has approximately 6,000 employees, most of whom are based in the Denver metro area.
Paid family leave: Kaiser Permanente doesn't offer paid family leave. Instead, employees can use PTO or paid sick days.
- Birthing parents can use short-term disability.
- They offer flexible return-to-work plans when medically necessary.
Fertility: Fertility services, including IVF and medications, are offered at the same copays as all other medical services.
Western Union
Western Union has 912 Denver employees.
Paid family leave: Primary caregivers get 18 weeks of paid parental leave, and secondary caregivers get 10 weeks of paid leave.
Fertility: Medical insurance provides coverage for fertility testing and treatment, IVF, etc. There's a lifetime max of $25,000.
- They offer three days of bereavement for pregnancy loss and miscarriage.
Adoption: Parents who adopt can receive 10 weeks of paid leave, and up to $10,000 reimbursement for adoption expenses.
- Foster parents are eligible for 10 weeks of paid leave.
