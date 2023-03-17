Denverites are among the best tippers in the U.S., new data shows

Data: Toast; Chart: Axios Visuals

In the face of inflation, you're still quite generous.

What to know: Denver metro residents ranked as the No. 2 city for restaurant tips among a list of 12 major metro areas, according to data from Toast, a digital payment platform popular in the food industry.

Our average tip is 19.8% for on-premise and delivery dining.

Why it matters: We don't want to ruin our reputation.

Yes, but: The payment experience is a moment of pressure with ubiquitous payment screens encouraging tips at various levels. And figuring out how much to tip is harder than ever.

More eateries also are adding service fees to the bill, but it's not always clear who is getting the money — the server, the staff or the owners — Denver7 reports.

Other businesses are adding fees to cover employment costs, such as health care.

What they're saying: Business owners say the service fees are necessary to cover their increased costs, or to more equitably compensate staff, but they acknowledge it's tough for consumers with inflation.

"We distribute 100% of our service charge back to our staff, and it's important to make that distinction," Chris Rippe, an owner at Bierstadt Lagerhaus, told the TV station.

"But when you get to the level of diners, that's a lot for them to sift through. They shouldn't have to know the laws to hope that people are doing the right thing."

Data: Toast; Map: Axios Visuals

Of note: Health food orders saw a 22% yearly increase in the Denver metro area through the fourth quarter of 2022, the data found.