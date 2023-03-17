Denverites are among the best tippers in the U.S., new data shows
In the face of inflation, you're still quite generous.
What to know: Denver metro residents ranked as the No. 2 city for restaurant tips among a list of 12 major metro areas, according to data from Toast, a digital payment platform popular in the food industry.
- Our average tip is 19.8% for on-premise and delivery dining.
Why it matters: We don't want to ruin our reputation.
Yes, but: The payment experience is a moment of pressure with ubiquitous payment screens encouraging tips at various levels. And figuring out how much to tip is harder than ever.
- More eateries also are adding service fees to the bill, but it's not always clear who is getting the money — the server, the staff or the owners — Denver7 reports.
- Other businesses are adding fees to cover employment costs, such as health care.
What they're saying: Business owners say the service fees are necessary to cover their increased costs, or to more equitably compensate staff, but they acknowledge it's tough for consumers with inflation.
- "We distribute 100% of our service charge back to our staff, and it's important to make that distinction," Chris Rippe, an owner at Bierstadt Lagerhaus, told the TV station.
- "But when you get to the level of diners, that's a lot for them to sift through. They shouldn't have to know the laws to hope that people are doing the right thing."
Of note: Health food orders saw a 22% yearly increase in the Denver metro area through the fourth quarter of 2022, the data found.
