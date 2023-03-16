Karen Lichtfuss, dressed as the Ice Queen, stands in front of her husband Kurt during Frozen Dead Guy Days on March 19, 2022, in Nederland. Photo: Jason Connoll/AFP via Getty Images

It's another busy weekend across the Centennial State.

🥶 Head to Estes Park for the revival of Frozen Dead Guy Days, one of the state's most beloved and bizarre celebrations. The frigid fun runs Friday-Sunday and features coffin races and a costumed polar plunge. Tickets start at $39.

🦗 Snack on grasshoppers, ants and worms at La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal's first-ever Festival de Bichos — or bug festival — led by chef and James Beard award semifinalist Jose Avila. The event kicked off Wednesday and runs through Sunday, or until sellout.

☘️ Clancy's in Wheat Ridge, Colorado's "oldest and longest-running Irish pub," is celebrating St. Patrick's Day all weekend with more than a dozen bands across two stages. Cost: $3 entry.

🐕 Denver Animal Shelter is running a "St. Pittie's Day" adoption special Friday and Saturday, which celebrates pit bulls with half-price adoption fees, free portraits, dog licenses and gift bags.

🎻 Big Gigantic, the Boulder-based electronic jazz duo, joins the Colorado Symphony for special performances on Saturday and Sunday at Boettcher Concert Hall. Tickets start at $43.

🎥 The 27th annual Denver Jewish Film Festival wraps up on Sunday at the Mizel Arts & Culture Center. Tickets start at $15 for individual showings.

🦙 More than 600 alpacas will descend on Denver this weekend for the National Alpaca Show at the National Western Complex, where they'll strut their stuff to be named champion. The event, which runs Friday-Sunday, includes an alpaca selfie booth and alpaca yoga. Cost: Free.

🩰 Catch the last weekend of the Colorado Ballet's performance of the timeless rags-to-riches fairytale "Cinderella," running through Sunday at Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Tickets start at $40.