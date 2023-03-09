The annual St. Patrick's parade in downtown Denver on March 17, 2018. Photo: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

From St. Patrick's Day parades to salsa dancing and life-sized dinosaurs, there's a little something for everyone this weekend in Denver.

🍀 Celebrate the luck of the Irish at Denver's St. Patrick's Day Parade from 9:30am-noon Saturday. The event starts on Wynkoop at 19th Street.

🐉 The Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival, the state's only Asian and Asian American film festival, kicks off today and runs through Sunday at the Sie FilmCenter. Tickets start at $15.

🦖 Roar with the raptors at Jurassic Quest from Friday through Sunday at the Colorado Convention Center, featuring 100-plus life-size animatronic dinosaurs and a 50-foot-long megalodon shark. Tickets start at $27.51.

💃 Bring your dancing shoes to salsa night at Adobo Restaurant & Bar, starting tonight at 8:45. Food and drink specials include $2 Modelos, $5 margaritas and $1 wings. Tickets: $10.

🥁 Practice mindfulness and movement, and have plenty of fun along the way, at RhythmetriX's group drumming class from 5:30-7pm today at Rag + Bale in RiNo. Tickets: $12.22.

🍻 WestFax Brewing is celebrating its 7th anniversary Friday through Sunday with 10 new beer releases, including a triple hazy IPA and an American light lager.

😎 Check out the next generation of designers at the Catwalk Fashion Show at 6pm Friday at MSU Denver's Center for Visual Art. The show features creations from teenage interns who have spent a semester learning about careers in fashion at MSU's Art + Action Lab.

🏒 The Colorado Avalanche face the Arizona Coyotes at 4pm Saturday at Ball Arena. Tickets start at $50.

🏀 Speaking of Ball Arena, the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets face off there at 1:30pm Sunday. Tickets start at $57.

🍽️ Denver Restaurant Week continues through Sunday. Be sure to visit your favorite restaurant before the weekend ends to score tasty deals. See our picks.