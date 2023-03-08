19 mins ago - Things to Do
How to celebrate 100 years of Disney in Denver
Disney marks its 100th anniversary later this year but you don't have to wait to relive the magic.
What to know: The Disney Animation: Immersive Experience is now showing at the Lighthouse Artspace (3900 Elati St.) in Denver.
- The exhibition — which runs through May 29 — showcases Disney's history with interactive displays and floor-to-ceiling projections with scenes from its iconic movies, including "The Lion King" and "Frozen."
- Tickets start at $36.
Quick take: Our colleague Troy Smith with Axios Cleveland says the exhibit is "jaw-dropping" and his kids couldn't stop smiling.
- "You'll want to reach out and grab Aladdin's hand (not that I did that during the VIP opening 👀)," he writes.
