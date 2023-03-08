19 mins ago - Things to Do

How to celebrate 100 years of Disney in Denver

John Frank
A projection at Disney's immersive experience. Photo: Courtesy of Lighthouse Immersive Studios

Disney marks its 100th anniversary later this year but you don't have to wait to relive the magic.

What to know: The Disney Animation: Immersive Experience is now showing at the Lighthouse Artspace (3900 Elati St.) in Denver.

  • The exhibition — which runs through May 29 — showcases Disney's history with interactive displays and floor-to-ceiling projections with scenes from its iconic movies, including "The Lion King" and "Frozen."
  • Tickets start at $36.

Quick take: Our colleague Troy Smith with Axios Cleveland says the exhibit is "jaw-dropping" and his kids couldn't stop smiling.

