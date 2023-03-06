2 hours ago - Sports
Denver Broncos fare poorly on team "report cards"
Even off the field, the Denver Broncos aren't making the grade.
Driving the news: Denver came in 20th in a ranking of workplace conditions among the NFL's 32 teams.
By the numbers: About 1,300 current players were surveyed for the report cards, which were compiled by the NFL Players Association, the union representing players.
- They were asked 60 questions in eight different categories, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.
Zoom in: Players gave the Broncos poor marks for treatment of facilities (D+), food service and nutrition (D), and locker room (D+).
- The top grade was for its strength coaches (A-) and weight room (B+).
