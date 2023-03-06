Denver Broncos fare poorly on team "report cards"

Data: NFLPA; Table: Alice Feng/Axios

Even off the field, the Denver Broncos aren't making the grade.

Driving the news: Denver came in 20th in a ranking of workplace conditions among the NFL's 32 teams.

By the numbers: About 1,300 current players were surveyed for the report cards, which were compiled by the NFL Players Association, the union representing players.

They were asked 60 questions in eight different categories, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.

Zoom in: Players gave the Broncos poor marks for treatment of facilities (D+), food service and nutrition (D), and locker room (D+).