Denver Broncos fare poorly on team "report cards"

Esteban L. Hernandez
Data: NFLPA; Table: Alice Feng/Axios
Even off the field, the Denver Broncos aren't making the grade.

Driving the news: Denver came in 20th in a ranking of workplace conditions among the NFL's 32 teams.

By the numbers: About 1,300 current players were surveyed for the report cards, which were compiled by the NFL Players Association, the union representing players.

  • They were asked 60 questions in eight different categories, Axios' Jeff Tracy writes.

Zoom in: Players gave the Broncos poor marks for treatment of facilities (D+), food service and nutrition (D), and locker room (D+).

  • The top grade was for its strength coaches (A-) and weight room (B+).
