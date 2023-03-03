Concussions and long COVID have more in common than you might think, new research shows.

Driving the news: Findings from a recent University of Denver study, currently in the peer-review process, show people experiencing the prolonged virus share similarities with people diagnosed and recovering from a concussion.

Why it matters: The study could provide a roadmap for millions of Americans at a time when long COVID diagnoses and treatments continue to evade medical experts.

Conditions can include shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties and symptoms that worsen even with minimal physical or mental effort.

Details: DU researchers spent six months examining about 60 patients, roughly half with long COVID symptoms and half who had recovered from the virus.

Through a series of rapid-reading, balance and spatial-reasoning tests, they noticed people with long COVID showed a significant difference in eye-tracking movements and balance — mirroring those who had suffered a concussion.

What they're saying: Because both conditions inflame the brain, research suggests physicians can begin to use the "same tools" to assess a concussion to also evaluate the severity of the lingering virus, Brad Davidson, the study's head researcher, tells Axios Denver.

The same is likely true, he says, for treatment tools — which, at DU's High Definition Physical Therapy & Concussion Clinic, include physical rehabilitation mixed with brain teasers.

Of note: The clinic is "seeing great improvement" among COVID long-haul patients, "particularly in the neurological symptoms," he says.

What's next: Davidson intends to expand the study. He told Axios Denver he's working to secure funding for a six-week clinical trial for 30 to 50 people, with the ultimate goal of finding a treatment model that can be used nationwide.

The big picture: "We want to offer a message of hope — that there is treatment — and also spur on our clinical colleagues to integrate other areas, like physical therapy, into their work," Davidson says.