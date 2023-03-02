Venture capital funding in Colorado in 2022 dropped by 17% from 2021, a downward trend industry leaders warn may continue this year.

Driving the news: Local venture capitalists on Wednesday joined a virtual panel discussion focusing on the most recent report on the state of local VC funding.

State of play: Most panelists agreed the industry will need to recalibrate as it faces a labor shortage and layoffs, and focus on new tech, like tools combating climate change, to ensure innovation continues.

What they're saying: "Despite the fact that funding was down last year, I think it will be down again this year," Brian Wallace of Access Ventures said during a panel discussion. "I would be shocked if it's not."

The panelists said business-to-business software — used for things like accounting and productivity — will likely continue to develop locally.

Zoom out: The local slump was far less than the national average.

Nationally, funding dropped by 35%, according to the report prepared by Access Ventures, a Colorado-based venture capital firm, and the state Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

In Colorado, the 17% drop equated to $1 billion less in funding.

Yes, but: Local companies still raised $5.7 billion in 2022.

Between the lines: Chris Erickson of Denver-based Range Ventures said that while the overall outlook for the industry may seem gloomy, people are still moving to Colorado, which translates to more business activity.

Similarly, Wallace said the industry should focus on the number of new companies created instead of capital raised.

Of note: The largest deal last year came from Denver-based bitcoin mining company Crusoe Energy Systems, which secured $505 million in total funding.

The company uses natural gas to power mining activities, writes Axios Pro Rata's Dan Primack.

The intrigue: At least 37 Colorado-based companies last year founded by women or people of color raised a combined $1.2 billion, according to the report.

Kirsten Suddath of Next Frontier Capital called this a "good step forward in the industry."

The latest: Panelists discussed how generative AI could impact the industry, saying that while there are exciting opportunities to use it, it may change or even replace jobs for certain business sectors.