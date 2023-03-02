Put these 6 Denver beer events on your calendar

If you enjoy Colorado craft beer, this is the season to celebrate.

What to know: The festival calendar is starting to fill up and top breweries are marking birthdays with big events.

Friday-Sunday: WeldWerks Brewing is turning 8. The Greeley brewery is celebrating with three days of special beer releases and a Sunday beer brunch.

The in-person bottle releases feature three special Medianoche stout variations, including a caramel vanilla latte edition aged for more than two years in bourbon barrels.

Saturday: A pajama party with beer. Cerebral's Work From Home starts at 10am and features breakfast porters, waffles and bacon, coffee and cartoons.

Tickets — which start at $50 — include a mug, two pours and food.

Saturday: One of Colorado's most unique beer festivals is making its Denver debut after a long run in Longmont. Left Hand Brewing is hosting its annual Nitro Fest at Mission Ballroom — next to its new Denver brewery — with an invite-only list of nitro beers from 40 domestic and international breweries.

This year's theme is Cosmic Masquerade, and you can expect plenty of costumes as well as live music. Tickets start at $85.

March 10-12: WestFax Brewing is celebrating seven years — and its upcoming expansion to Colorado Springs — with three days featuring 10 new beer releases, including a rum barrel-aged quad, triple hazy IPA and an American light lager.

March 25: Collaboration Fest — which showcases some of one of the state's most interesting beers — debuts at a new venue, the Westin Westminster.

175 breweries collaborated to create 120 different beers that range from traditional IPAs to the unusual, such as a Landbier and a rice lager with black squid ink.

Tickets start at $65.

April 1: The annual Mile High Beer Fest returns with two sessions and dozens of local breweries and other big-name out-of-state brands pouring at the Stockyards Event Center. It's a great place for newbies to get acquainted with the state's offerings.