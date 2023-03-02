Put these 6 Denver beer events on your calendar
If you enjoy Colorado craft beer, this is the season to celebrate.
What to know: The festival calendar is starting to fill up and top breweries are marking birthdays with big events.
Friday-Sunday: WeldWerks Brewing is turning 8. The Greeley brewery is celebrating with three days of special beer releases and a Sunday beer brunch.
- The in-person bottle releases feature three special Medianoche stout variations, including a caramel vanilla latte edition aged for more than two years in bourbon barrels.
Saturday: A pajama party with beer. Cerebral's Work From Home starts at 10am and features breakfast porters, waffles and bacon, coffee and cartoons.
- Tickets — which start at $50 — include a mug, two pours and food.
Saturday: One of Colorado's most unique beer festivals is making its Denver debut after a long run in Longmont. Left Hand Brewing is hosting its annual Nitro Fest at Mission Ballroom — next to its new Denver brewery — with an invite-only list of nitro beers from 40 domestic and international breweries.
- This year's theme is Cosmic Masquerade, and you can expect plenty of costumes as well as live music. Tickets start at $85.
March 10-12: WestFax Brewing is celebrating seven years — and its upcoming expansion to Colorado Springs — with three days featuring 10 new beer releases, including a rum barrel-aged quad, triple hazy IPA and an American light lager.
March 25: Collaboration Fest — which showcases some of one of the state's most interesting beers — debuts at a new venue, the Westin Westminster.
- 175 breweries collaborated to create 120 different beers that range from traditional IPAs to the unusual, such as a Landbier and a rice lager with black squid ink.
- Tickets start at $65.
April 1: The annual Mile High Beer Fest returns with two sessions and dozens of local breweries and other big-name out-of-state brands pouring at the Stockyards Event Center. It's a great place for newbies to get acquainted with the state's offerings.
- Tickets start at $60.
