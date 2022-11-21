Left Hand Brewing opens first restaurant in Denver
One of Colorado's oldest breweries is making a big, new splash.
What to know: Left Hand Brewing opened its first restaurant last week in the North Wynkoop development, across the courtyard from Mission Ballroom.
- It's the 29-year-old brewery's first location outside its home base in Longmont.
- And it comes just after Left Hand won large brewery of the year at the Great American Beer Festival in October.
What they're saying: "We said we needed to get into Colorado's biggest market and refresh people" on our beer, Chris Lennert, Left Hand's chief operating officer told John.
Between the lines: The foray into the restaurant business is one way the brewery is trying to stay relevant and diversify its offerings in a changing market that is pinching large, longtime beer makers. "We've seen the writing on the wall," Lennert said.
Zoom in: The 7,500-square-foot space seats 300 people — with another 200 on the wrap-around patio — and features a full bar and 42 taps, including experimental editions from the main Longmont taproom.
- The menu boasts what Lennert calls "elevated brewpub food" and ranges from ceviche and mussels to Neapolitan pizzas made in a wood-fired brick oven.
