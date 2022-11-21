Chris Lennert of Left Hand Brewing at the new location in the River North neighborhood. Photo: John Frank/Axios

One of Colorado's oldest breweries is making a big, new splash.

What to know: Left Hand Brewing opened its first restaurant last week in the North Wynkoop development, across the courtyard from Mission Ballroom.

It's the 29-year-old brewery's first location outside its home base in Longmont.

And it comes just after Left Hand won large brewery of the year at the Great American Beer Festival in October.

What they're saying: "We said we needed to get into Colorado's biggest market and refresh people" on our beer, Chris Lennert, Left Hand's chief operating officer told John.

Between the lines: The foray into the restaurant business is one way the brewery is trying to stay relevant and diversify its offerings in a changing market that is pinching large, longtime beer makers. "We've seen the writing on the wall," Lennert said.

Zoom in: The 7,500-square-foot space seats 300 people — with another 200 on the wrap-around patio — and features a full bar and 42 taps, including experimental editions from the main Longmont taproom.