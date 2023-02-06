Denver records coldest, wettest January in years

Data: NOAA; Chart: Axios Visuals

If you thought Denver's January temperatures felt unusually frigid, you were right.

What's happening: Meteorologists say a recent series of Pacific storm systems and Arctic blasts moving across the state brought heavier snow and bitter cold temperatures.

By the numbers: The average Denver temperature last month was 25°F, 6.5°F below normal, according to new data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

And so much for dry January — last month was the eighth-wettest one in Denver history, with 1.25 inches of precipitation, per a report released Friday from the National Weather Service.

It also marked the third consecutive month with below-normal temperatures and above-normal snowfall.

Of note: Of the 26 cities where Axios obtained NOAA data, Denver and Phoenix were the only two in which average temperatures dropped below the 30-year baseline between 1991 and 2020.

Yes, but: Historically speaking, January's weather was mostly a fluke.

The big picture, via Axios' Andrew Freedman: With human-caused climate change, winters are warming faster than summers in much of the U.S., including Colorado.

The Centennial State has grown "substantially" warmer in the last three decades, and even more when looking at the last 50 years, according to the Colorado Department of Natural Resources.

🥶 1 fun fact to go: The coldest January on record in Denver was in 1930, when the average temperature was 16.8°F.