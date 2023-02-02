The first weekend of February is filled with fun events across the Mile High City.

Here are nine happenings you won't want to miss:

💃 Museo de las Americas is throwing a party Friday to "celebrate Afro-Latinx identity." The event — part of Denver's First Friday series — includes a free samba class, local vendors and a bar, and runs from 5-9pm.

📜 Pages from the original Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, a document that transformed the American Southwest, debuts in Denver this Friday at History Colorado Center on the 175th anniversary of its signing. Catch the exhibit through May 23. Tickets: $15.

🎤 Comedian Ralph Barbosa, winner of the HBO & NYLFF Latino Stand-Up Comedy Competition, added a midnight show on Saturday at Comedy Works Downtown after selling out six other sets. Tickets: $24.

🎨 MCA Denver is hosting a celebration from 6-9pm on Saturday to say farewell to its exhibit "The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse." The party will include two DJs and light refreshments. Tickets: $20.

🍺Wynkoop Brewing's annual dark beer festival returns from noon-4pm this Saturday, with more than 15 beermakers participating. Attendees score unlimited dark beer tastings, appetizers, desserts and a commemorative glass. Tickets: $35-$45.

🐕 Nickelodeon's "PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure" hits Bellco Theatre this Saturday and Sunday. Kiddos can watch Chase, Marshall, Skye and all their heroic pirate pup friends save the day. Tickets: $34-$79.

📖 Pat Pascoe, a historian and former state senator, will stop by the Denver Women's Press Club from 2-4pm on Sunday for a special signing of her new book: "A Dream of Justice: The Story of Keyes v. Denver Public Schools," which is written in first-hand account. Tickets: Free; RSVP required.

🥌 The USA Curling Men's and Women's National Championships kick off Sunday at the Denver Coliseum, featuring fields of eight teams from each gender. The championship games will be held Feb. 11. Tickets start at $24.

🏳️‍🌈 Denver Beer Co. will welcome A'keria Davenport from "Ru Paul’s Drag Race" for a drag brunch at 11am on Sunday. The brewery is featuring a speciality small-batch brunch beer and bites from its food truck. Tickets: $20.