Denver's law enforcement watchdog wants to work with the public to improve community relations

Denver's new law enforcement watchdog says she wants to work closely with the people keeping her accountable.

What's happening: Liz Perez Castle was confirmed as Denver's independent monitor in January following a lengthy search to fill the role. Castle is a former public defender who most recently worked as a defense attorney in Denver.

The monitor is a civilian position overseeing public and internal complaints made against the city's law enforcement agencies

She takes over the role two years after former independent monitor Nick Mitchell left the post to supervise jail reform Los Angeles.

Why it matters: Castle starts the job as police and community relations are thrust back into the national spotlight following the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis officers.

Driving the news: Castle told Axios Denver in a recent interview she plans on combining feedback from law enforcement agencies and the public to make policy recommendations involving training and other policing methods.

Castle said the office is nationally renowned, and wants to continue its reputable work.

She said she's already met with Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins and Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas about collaborating more with the public.

What they're saying: Local police reform activist Alexander Landau, who runs the Denver Justice Project, said Castle is the right person for the job because she envisions her office collaborating with the public — which Landau said the previous independent monitor did successfully.

Between the lines: Castle said the public has repeatedly asked her to focus on helping young people avoid run-ins with police and she highlighted a program run by the monitor's office as helping with outreach and improving community relationships with law enforcement.

Bridging the Gap lets students meet with officers, giving them a chance to ask questions, have meals together and discuss topics like implicit bias.

Thomas said during a January public meeting he looks forward to working with Castle to continue developing the program.

What we're hearing: Robert Davis, co-leader of the Task Force to Reimagine Policing and Public Safety, tells Axios Denver he was glad her hiring was "community-centered" and said he's "hopeful" she will succeed in the role.