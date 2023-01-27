The political heat on Colorado regulators is rising as fast as homeowners heat bills.

What's happening: The conservative Americans for Prosperity is launching a new campaign today aimed at the Public Utilities Commission that demands a moratorium on electrical and gas rate hikes, Axios has learned.

The campaign includes at least $10,000 in digital and radio ads that ask consumers to "turn up the heat on the P.U.C."

Organizers also plan to distribute blankets to supporters that say "stop the rate increases."

What they're saying: Everyone complains about high heat bills, AFP's Colorado director Jesse Mallory tells us, but "no one is stopping to look at how the PUC plays a pretty pivotal role in this process."

Why it matters: The PUC is probably the most powerful yet unknown entity in Colorado government. The public pressure campaign aims to bring them into the spotlight at a time when customers are overheating about their bills doubling or tripling from a year ago.

It also comes as Xcel Energy seeks a $312 million electrical rate hike for 2023.

Be smart: The commission regulates a host of public-interest industries, including telecommunications and transportation. But its most prominent role is deciding whether utility companies can increase electric and gas rates or levy new fees on consumers.

The intrigue: Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and lawmakers will feel the pressure, too. He appointed two of the three members of the PUC. (The other was appointed by predecessor John Hickenlooper.) The appointments were confirmed by the state Senate.

Polis pushed the commission to reject electric and gas price spikes after the 2021 winter storm but he has not made a similar move this winter as bills increase.

Yes, but: That could change. In coming weeks, the governor plans to direct the PUC to take immediate action to provide cost relief, Polis spokesperson Conor Cahill tells Axios Denver.

Of note: AFP's effort aligns the organization with AARP of Colorado, which rallied about 9,000 members to push back and ultimately curtail the rate increase Xcel energy requested last fall.

"People can definitely have an impact on the PUC," AARP's Angela Cortez says

🏆 Worthy of your time: Here are a few top political reads this week.

💰Colorado's new 10-cent bag fee is not making it easy for retailers because not all local governments want to enforce the law and collect the money. (CBS4)

🚩 Nearly 25% of Colorado lawmakers were not elected by voters. (Colorado Sun)

⚡ Gov. Jared Polis is pushing back against plans to speed the state's transition to renewable energy and resisting setting interim goals. (Newsline)

🚫 U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn settled a lawsuit from a former staffer alleging abuse of power but few details are clear. (Denver Post)