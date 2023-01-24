Here are some Denver startups to keep an eye on
Several promising companies are ensuring Denver's reputation as a startup haven remains intact.
Driving the news: Startups here raised $5.7 billion in 2022, according to Colorado Inno.
Zoom in: The publication named 23 startups to watch this year. Here are a few highlights:
Honest Jobs: Founded in 2018, this platform helps formerly incarcerated people looking for a job get hired. Its founder, Harley Blakeman, received seed funding from Caruso Ventures and Matchstick Ventures in Boulder.
Inclusive Journeys: Founders Crystal Egli and Parker McMullen Bushman created an online guide for inclusive businesses around the country. It's a guide modeled after the Green Book, a travel guide providing details on places that were welcoming to African American patrons.
Chembotix: This Boulder-based startup aims to create a robot that can help with chemistry research and development.
