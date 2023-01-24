54 mins ago - News

Colorado records most traffic deaths in four decades

Alayna Alvarez
Data: Colorado Department of Transportation; Chart: Axios Visuals

Colorado's nearly 750 traffic deaths in 2022 are the most recorded since 1981, new state data shows.

What's happening: Upticks in impaired, distracted and aggressive driving are causing more crashes statewide, Colorado State Patrol chief Matthew Packard said during a news briefing Monday.

  • State patrollers alone saw a 51% spike in crashes involving cannabis last year compared with 2021.
  • The state is also seeing a "significant increase" in people being hit by cars with the most since 1975 and more pedestrians at fault, Packard said.

What's next: The Colorado State Patrol is pledging to ramp up its visibility on roadways.

  • The state is also implementing a new safety plan focused on four pillars: addressing dangerous driving behaviors, protecting vulnerable roadway users, enhancing road designs and improving emergency responses.
  • That means more roundabouts and rumble strips, expanded bus service and more than $10 million in federal money for public education campaigns.
