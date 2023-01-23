The dead of winter has arrived, meaning it's the perfect time to curl up with a good book.

Driving the news: Lucky for us, the Denver Public Library recently dropped its list of the most borrowed books of 2022.

What they're saying: Reading physical books took off last year thanks in large part to BookTok and Bookstagram, the monikers and hashtags for reading accounts and posts on social media, according to library staff.

The most read books last year in the Denver Public Library circulation were:

1. "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah

2. "The Last Thing He Told Me" by Laura Dave

3. "Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr

4. "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles

5. "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty

6. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig

7. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover

8. "Maybe You Should Talk To Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed" by Lori Gottlieb

9. "The Paris Apartment" by Lucy Foley

10. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Of note: The last four books each had more than 1,500 digital checkouts.