12 surprising perks of having a Denver library card
In honor of National Library Week, we're spotlighting under-the-radar resources your humble Denver library card can score you.
Here are a dozen free services available to cardholders:
💻 Technology: Borrow a Chromebook laptop and mobile WiFi hotspot for up to three months.
- Check out a Dell video projector at the Central Library and GoPro Hero 3 camera at any location for up to a week each.
🏞️ Recreation: Access bicycle repair kits for two hours to fix a flat or adjust your frame.
- Get a free pass to visit Colorado's 42 state parks or numerous city museums and cultural centers, including the Museum of Nature and Science and Denver Zoo.
🔧 Tools: Use power tools, ladders, lawnmowers and more with a photo ID and signed safety waiver.
- Sewing machines equipped with prewound bobbins and spare needles are available at the Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales location for up to four weeks.
🏠 For home: Borrow a draft check meter for up to three weeks to locate air leaks along walls, molding, ductwork and more.
- Meters that monitor energy costs and power usages are also available for as many as three weeks, along with indoor air quality monitors.
