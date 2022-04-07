17 mins ago - News

12 surprising perks of having a Denver library card

Alayna Alvarez
Illustration of a glowing keyhole on an old book.
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

In honor of National Library Week, we're spotlighting under-the-radar resources your humble Denver library card can score you.

Here are a dozen free services available to cardholders:

💻 Technology: Borrow a Chromebook laptop and mobile WiFi hotspot for up to three months.

🏞️ Recreation: Access bicycle repair kits for two hours to fix a flat or adjust your frame.

🔧 Tools: Use power tools, ladders, lawnmowers and more with a photo ID and signed safety waiver.

  • Sewing machines equipped with prewound bobbins and spare needles are available at the Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales location for up to four weeks.

🏠 For home: Borrow a draft check meter for up to three weeks to locate air leaks along walls, molding, ductwork and more.

