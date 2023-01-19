Dancers from the Jasmine Flower Dance Academy perform a folk dance during the 2019 Colorado Chinese New Year Celebration at Citypoint Church in Denver. Photo: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

You still have a chance to visit the city's iconic Western festival before it closes, plus plenty of other family-friendly activities.

Here are six activities to check out this weekend:

📚 Tattered Cover will host "City Silhouettes: A Local Writer and Artist Showcase" on Friday night at its Colfax store. The event is free and features seven local artists.

📸 History Colorado on Friday will debut an exhibit from photographer Robert Weinberg, who took portraits of people in Denver from the 1980s to '90s while working for the Intermountain Jewish News. Tickets start at $15.

🐲 The annual Colorado Chinese New Year Celebration will mark the beginning of Year of the Rabbit at George Washington High School on Saturday, between 10:30am to 3:30pm. Tickets start at $25.

🤠 The Pro Rodeo finals — featuring champion bull and bronc riders — run Thursday to Sunday at the National Western Stock Show. Tickets start at $20.

🏀 The Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team takes on the Washington State Cougars on Sunday in Boulder. Tickets start at $14.

🪘 Enjoy the sounds of percussion instruments with the Drums of the World performance by the Colorado Symphony Percussionists on Sunday at Boettcher Concert Hall. Tickets start at $40.