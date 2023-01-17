The Smokehouse BBQ at the National Western Stock Show in Denver. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios Denver

The National Western Stock Show is home to traditional carnival fare and some delicious barbecue and western fare.

What happened: I went to Sunday's Wild West Show and needed fuel before, during and after.

Here's what I noshed on this weekend:

The Smokehouse BBQ

The two-meat platter at Smokehouse BBQ. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios Denver

One of several sit-down restaurants at the stock show grounds, this drew me in with its brisket offering. The perfectly prepared slices were even tastier and smokier slathered in BBQ sauce.

I paired mine with sausage, a side of beans and some corn. Personally, I would avoid the potato salad.

Turkey leg

Turkey legs grilling at the Stock Show. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios Denver

This grilled, juicy poultry leg doubles as an upper body workout and pairs well with a Coors Banquet. The skin is grilled and scrumptious. You can find them at the food area between the National Western Complex and the Denver Coliseum.

Texas curly fries

Texas curly fries at the Stock Show. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios Denver

I wasn't quite sure what made them "Texas style," but these were perfectly salted and freshly fried. If I could get a do-over, I would have lathered the sizzling spuds with some cheese.

Corn dogs

Corn dogs at the Stock Show. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios Denver

Hard to go wrong here! I needed a quick snack, and this did its job: It's a classic carnival favorite for a reason, and I've never had a crispier corn dog than this. Again, freshly made and devoured within mere moments.

Bacon-wrapped hot dog

Food offerings at the Stock Show. Photo: Esteban L. Hernandez/Axios Denver