Taste test: New Belgium changes its iconic Fat Tire beer
Say farewell to the beer that put Colorado on the map.
What's happening: Fort Collins-based New Belgium Brewing announced Tuesday a new recipe and fresh look for its iconic Fat Tire.
- The smooth-drinking amber ale, once bootlegged beyond Colorado's borders it was so rare, is now a shell of its esteemed self: An unremarkable golden ale.
Why it matters: First made in the Colorado basement of brewery founders Kim Jordan and Jeff Lebesch, it won a massive following as it propelled the craft brew revolution, made Colorado a brewing destination and inspired a generation of independent beer fans.
- It is still the No. 16 ranked beer in America, despite slipping sales.
What they're saying: New Belgium CEO Steve Fechheimer says the new beer is meant to appeal to the next-generation drinker. "There's a lot of consistency between the original Fat Tire and this evolution … it's a bit brighter and crisper," he told John.
🍺 John's taste test: Fat Tire is like an old friend. You can immediately connect, even if it's been too long since you last visited.
- The original pours a beautiful copper hue, easy-going with caramel and nut flavors that remind you it once counted as full-flavored craft beer.
- The remake is uninspiring. It has a Honey Nut Cheerios aroma and the flavors of sweet cereal that finish less satisfying.
The bottom line: You can probably drink more of them, but do you want to?
Go deeper: New Belgium introduces climate-forward rebrand of Fat Tire beer
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.