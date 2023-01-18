The new Fat Tire beer and packaging. Photo: Courtesy of New Belgium Brewing

Say farewell to the beer that put Colorado on the map.

What's happening: Fort Collins-based New Belgium Brewing announced Tuesday a new recipe and fresh look for its iconic Fat Tire.

The smooth-drinking amber ale, once bootlegged beyond Colorado's borders it was so rare, is now a shell of its esteemed self: An unremarkable golden ale.

Why it matters: First made in the Colorado basement of brewery founders Kim Jordan and Jeff Lebesch, it won a massive following as it propelled the craft brew revolution, made Colorado a brewing destination and inspired a generation of independent beer fans.

It is still the No. 16 ranked beer in America, despite slipping sales.

What they're saying: New Belgium CEO Steve Fechheimer says the new beer is meant to appeal to the next-generation drinker. "There's a lot of consistency between the original Fat Tire and this evolution … it's a bit brighter and crisper," he told John.

🍺 John's taste test: Fat Tire is like an old friend. You can immediately connect, even if it's been too long since you last visited.

The original pours a beautiful copper hue, easy-going with caramel and nut flavors that remind you it once counted as full-flavored craft beer.

The remake is uninspiring. It has a Honey Nut Cheerios aroma and the flavors of sweet cereal that finish less satisfying.

The bottom line: You can probably drink more of them, but do you want to?

