New packaging for Fat Tire ale. Courtesy of New Belgium Brewing.

Fat Tire Ale, the iconic craft brew that inspired a generation of independent beer fans, is getting a new recipe and a new look meant to attract climate-conscious consumers.

Driving the news: Fat Tire maker New Belgium Brewing Co. introduced a new tagline and packaging Tuesday, reading "high quality, low impact" — a reference to the beer's zero-emissions production process.

The prior easy-drinking amber is now a crisper golden ale meant to appeal to the tailgate crowd — but the brewer says longtime fans will notice original flavor threads.

The move is aimed at "the current generation of new craft drinkers," New Belgium CEO Steve Fechheimer tells Axios. The younger generation "is a group that really cares about the brands they purchase."

Why it matters: The rebrand is one of the most prominent examples of a company using its products to spur political advocacy, in this case on climate action.

The changes are "a great way to prove that companies can operate differently from a climate and impact perspective," Fechheimer says.

Between the lines: To make the production of Fat Tire carbon-neutral, the brewery revamped its supply chain and production process, but needed to buy carbon offsets to close the remaining gap.

Those offsets are financing decarbonization projects, regenerative agriculture and more.

Fat Tire has been carbon neutral for years, but New Belgium is just now making that fact the face of the beer's story.

The big picture: New Belgium's approach is not novel, but it builds on the brand's long-time environmental focus.