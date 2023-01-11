Outdoor Retailer trade show attendees try winter gear at the show's demo event at Brighton Resort near Salt Lake City on Monday. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

The much-watched Outdoor Retailer trade show opened this week in Salt Lake City after departing Denver, its home for the last five years.

Why it matters: The show's departure dealt an economic blow to the city and hurt the state's reputation as an outdoor mecca.

By the numbers: 425 exhibitors were slated for this year's expo floor — up from 330 exhibitors at 2022's show in Denver, which coincided with an explosion of COVID cases from the Omicron variant.

But it's less than half the 1,000-plus exhibitors that set up booths in Denver prior to the pandemic.

What they're saying: Multiple vendors told Axios that Salt Lake is cheaper to attend and its proximity to large ski resorts is an advantage over Denver.

"Logistically, it's easier here," said Kanyon Mann, spokesperson for Colorado-based Zeal Optics, noting it sometimes took the goggle manufacturer up to three hours to reach events outside Denver.

The other side: Colorado officials still believe they can do better than the two Outdoor Retailer shows each year with a series of new events to highlight the industry.