Meet Conor Hall, Colorado's new outdoor industry promoter
Conor Hall starts his new job as the state's chief promoter of the outdoor recreation industry at a turning point.
- The industry's Outdoor Retailer conventions are decamping from Denver and moving to Salt Lake City.
What's next: The Crestone native is devising a new showcase for the industry and the state.
Meet him: Hall previously worked with the Trust for Public Land and served as a top aide to Gov. John Hickenlooper, who created the outdoor recreation office.
- He talked to John about what makes him tick:
📱 Device of choice: Galaxy S10 and iPhone 13. "I'm running a one-man test between Android and Apple," he jokes.
📅 Most-used app: His calendar. "If I lose my phone, I'll miss 10 things," he says.
📺 Streaming: "Yellowstone"
🎧 Podcast queue: "The Daily," from the New York Times
📖 Reading list: He likes audio books and just finished "The Good Hand" by Michael Patrick F. Smith
⛰ Favorite outdoor activities: Hiking, backpacking, snowboarding, whitewater kayaking and paddle boarding
🥾 Favorite hike: Willow Lake above Crestone
