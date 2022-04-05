Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Conor Hall starts his new job as the state's chief promoter of the outdoor recreation industry at a turning point.

The industry's Outdoor Retailer conventions are decamping from Denver and moving to Salt Lake City.

What's next: The Crestone native is devising a new showcase for the industry and the state.

Meet him: Hall previously worked with the Trust for Public Land and served as a top aide to Gov. John Hickenlooper, who created the outdoor recreation office.

He talked to John about what makes him tick:

📱 Device of choice: Galaxy S10 and iPhone 13. "I'm running a one-man test between Android and Apple," he jokes.

📅 Most-used app: His calendar. "If I lose my phone, I'll miss 10 things," he says.

📺 Streaming: "Yellowstone"

🎧 Podcast queue: "The Daily," from the New York Times

📖 Reading list: He likes audio books and just finished "The Good Hand" by Michael Patrick F. Smith

⛰ Favorite outdoor activities: Hiking, backpacking, snowboarding, whitewater kayaking and paddle boarding

🥾 Favorite hike: Willow Lake above Crestone