The Park Hill Golf Course in Denver in October 2022. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Residents seeking to stop development of the Park Hill Golf Course site have found a new recourse.

Driving the news: Advocacy group Save Open Space is gathering signatures for a protest petition that would require a supermajority on Denver City Council to approve a rezoning application for the Park Hill Golf Course, Axios Denver has learned.

Details: Deploying the rule is uncommon, and would increase the threshold to approve the rezoning from a simple majority of seven to 10 yes votes from the 13-member city council.

Catch up quick: While the city is working with the property owner, Westside Investment Partners, to redevelop the 155-acre site with housing, open space and commercial shops, its future has pitted residents who want to keep the area as an open space against those seeking redevelopment.

Yes, but: Before ground can break, a conservation easement on the property must be lifted, and the land must be rezoned to allow for the proposed development.

Denver City Council is scheduled to vote on the rezoning at its Jan. 23 meeting.

Zoom in: Penfield Tate III of Save Open Space tells Axios Denver the group has started gathering signatures for the protest petition.

To be successful, the group will need signatures from owners of at least 20% of the land area within 200 feet of the property proposed for rezoning, city planning office spokesperson Laura Swartz told Axios Denver.

What they're saying: "We are pushing hard and we'll see what happens," Tate tells Axios Denver.