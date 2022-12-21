The Park Hill Golf Course in Denver in 2018. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The legal agreement preventing the Park Hill Golf Course's redevelopment could end up in voters' hands next spring.

Driving the news: A ballot measure asking whether to lift the conservation easement on the property was forwarded Tuesday to the full Denver City Council by its land use committee.

Between the lines: City Council will decide next month whether to add the measure to next spring's municipal election ballot.

The conservation easement prevents development, requiring the land be used solely as a golf course.

Why it matters: The conservation easement is the final roadblock for the city and property owner, Westside Investment Partners, for their plan to redevelop the site.

What they're saying: "Council's approval of the ballot language [Tuesday] makes clear that there is no third option for the future use of this site,” Kenneth Ho, principal at Westside Investment Partners, said in a statement to Axios Denver.

Ho said Westside intends to transform the land into Denver's fourth largest public park, adding he's confident voters will choose new parks and homes over keeping a golf course.

Catch up quick: The city earlier this month approved a vision plan including housing and open space for the site.

Yes, but: Opponents say the conservation easement is supposed to keep the land not just as a golf course, but open space.

What's next: Denver City Council will hold a final vote on Jan. 23 to decide whether to include the easement on the spring ballot.