Law enforcement watchdog will take backseat in LoDo indictment
Denver's new independent monitor won't review the June 2022 LoDo shooting incident that led to a police officer's indictment — at least for now.
Why it matters: It could be months, if not years, before the monitor completes a formal review of the shooting incident that injured six bystanders when Denver officers opened fire on a man with a firearm.
- Meaning, the public won't get a better sense about how to prevent a similar incident for any time soon.
Details: The monitor's role is to oversee administrative investigations — so the office can't review the incident until after the criminal proceedings conclude, Citizen Oversight Board administrator Daniel Van Schooten told Axios Denver.
- At that point, the monitor will review administrative complaints and internal police affairs investigations related to the incident.
Reality check: The monitor is allowed to observe interviews and offer questions to the Denver Police Department’s major crimes unit at this stage.
- But the office is not directly involved in the criminal investigation and does not have access to investigative files, according to an officer-involved shooting internal policy reviewed by Axios Denver.
What they're saying: "Once the administrative investigation begins in this matter, the OIM will be actively involved in monitoring, reviewing and making recommendations," newly appointed independent monitor Liz Castle said in a statement to Axios Denver.
