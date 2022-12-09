9 mins ago - News

Hot home: Step inside Boulder's most expensive listing

Alayna Alvarez

1489 Sunset Blvd. Photo: Andrew Forino, courtesy of East West Partners

As Boulder brings in more companies in the technology, aerospace and venture capital industries, demand for luxury real estate in the area is rising.

Driving the news: The most expensive listing in the city recently hit the market for a cool $13 million.

  • The listing narrowly beat out Boulder's one-of-a-kind "Glass House," which is offering crystal-clear views of the Rocky Mountains for $12,995,000.
1489 Sunset Blvd. — $13,000,000

Why we love it: Talk about the ultimate party pad. This stunner — just blocks from Pearl Street — has been completely renovated and sits on 1.13 acres with mountain views.

  • Neighborhood: Whittier
  • Specs: 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 7,307 square feet
  • Listed by: Marybeth Emerson at Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate
  • Features: Home automation system, floor-to-ceiling automated and retractable glass doors, custom kitchen cabinets, expansive heated patio with pergola, custom copper hot tub and cold plunge, outdoor kitchen and fire pit, underground bunker, two-car garage.

Of note: This may be the most expensive mansion on the market in Boulder, but it still doesn't top Denver — where a Cherry Hills Village residence is going for more than $28 million, making it the priciest property to ever be listed in the metro area.

Photo: Andrew Forino, courtesy of East West Partners
Photo: Andrew Forino, courtesy of East West Partners
Photo: Jess Blackwell Photography, courtesy of East West Partners
Photo: Andrew Forino, courtesy of East West Partners
Photo: Jess Blackwell Photography, courtesy of East West Partners
Photo: Jess Blackwell Photography, courtesy of East West Partners
Photo: Jess Blackwell Photography, courtesy of East West Partners
Photo: Jess Blackwell Photography, courtesy of East West Partners
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more