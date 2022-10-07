1 hour ago - News

Hot home: This mega mansion is metro Denver's priciest-ever house

Esteban L. Hernandez
Clearview Farms. Photo: Nate Polta, courtesy of The Agency Denver

The Denver housing market might be cooling, but a Cherry Hills Village mansion is single-handedly setting it ablaze with its $28.8 million price tag.

  • The listing is the most expensive to ever hit the market in the metro area.

Details: Called Clearview Farms, this home sits on 15 acres just south of Denver proper.

  • Neighborhood: Cherry Hills Village
  • Specs: 5 bedrooms, 8 bathroom, 13,879 square feet
  • Listed by: Kacey Bingham and Jared Blank of The Agency
  • Features: Great room with a 22-foot-tall ceiling, chef-caliber kitchen, a breakfast nook, wood-burning fireplace, masonry heater, custom light fixtures, a cedar sun deck, 75-foot-by-12-foot lap pool including large spa pool.

Of note: The multiple eights in the listing price pay homage to the lucky number in Japanese culture, CNBC reports.

  • A Japanese technique called shou sugi ban was used to burn the wooden exteriors of the home.

The big picture: The home's asking price is nearly $4 million more than what Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and musician Ciara paid for their pad in the same neighborhood.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more