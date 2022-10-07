The Denver housing market might be cooling, but a Cherry Hills Village mansion is single-handedly setting it ablaze with its $28.8 million price tag.

The listing is the most expensive to ever hit the market in the metro area.

Details: Called Clearview Farms, this home sits on 15 acres just south of Denver proper.

Neighborhood : Cherry Hills Village

: Cherry Hills Village Specs : 5 bedrooms, 8 bathroom, 13,879 square feet

: 5 bedrooms, 8 bathroom, 13,879 square feet Listed by : Kacey Bingham and Jared Blank of The Agency

: Kacey Bingham and Jared Blank of The Agency Features: Great room with a 22-foot-tall ceiling, chef-caliber kitchen, a breakfast nook, wood-burning fireplace, masonry heater, custom light fixtures, a cedar sun deck, 75-foot-by-12-foot lap pool including large spa pool.

Of note: The multiple eights in the listing price pay homage to the lucky number in Japanese culture, CNBC reports.

A Japanese technique called shou sugi ban was used to burn the wooden exteriors of the home.

The big picture: The home's asking price is nearly $4 million more than what Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and musician Ciara paid for their pad in the same neighborhood.