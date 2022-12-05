Denver's pay-as-you-throw program poised to debut — with delays

The city of Denver has received thousands of requests from residents to downsize their trash bins in the lead up to its new pay-as-you-throw system launching next month.

Driving the news: With at least 8,200 such requests, the city’s 311 is telling Denverites who want smaller cans — the least expensive at $9 per month — to expect delivery delays, possibly into 2023.

The city did not confirm how many of those requests have been fulfilled as of Friday, but says its new bins are being delivered on average within a week after they're requested, spokesperson Vanessa Lacayo tells Axios Denver.

Lacayo says the city wants residents to wait until they get compost bins before ordering the small-sized cans, as they expect customers to have a better idea of how much waste they produce by then.

Catch up quick: Denver City Council approved the program in June, giving residents three bin options with three price points, and providing weekly recycling and composting for all.

The changes will affect about 180,000 customers who have their trash picked up by the city.

It's part of a broader effort to improve Denver's diversion rate and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Yes, but: Even though residents are paying for the new services, many won't receive composting pickup right away. The city plans to phase that in starting next summer.

About 30,000 customers currently use the service.

Lacayo noted it's "nearly impossible" to put out roughly 150,000 new composting bins in one day.

The city has ordered 25 compost trucks, which Lacayo said will arrive throughout the year, along with additional compost bins.

Threat level: City Auditor Timothy O'Brien issued an report in November warning that staffing, aging trucks and lack of planning could impact the city's roll- out timeline, according to the Colorado Sun.

The review "took on added urgency," per the Sun, given customer complaints about dropped or delayed service this year and concerns about the expanded program.

"Given the city's strained resources, the expansion of recycling and compost service next year will be a significant burden that might not come with the hoped-for environmental benefits," per a statement from O'Brien.

The other side: Lacayo said the audit took a snapshot from earlier in the year, and didn't reflect the latest changes DOTI completed since City Council approved the program.

What to watch: Lacayo said homeowners will be billed quarterly, with the first expected between January and March.