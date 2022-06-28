Starting next year, people in Denver will pay directly for trash pickup.

Why it matters: Homeowners have indirectly paid for these services for years through taxes, but they'll now have to choose from three bin sizes with different pricing.

The Denver City Council voted Monday night to approve the new fee system, which will make recycling and composting free for residents.

The city's trash pickup currently serves about 180,000 customers.

Details: People will choose between three tiers in the new system:

Small ($9 a month) includes a 35-gallon trash cart, holding about two to three tall kitchen bags.

Medium ($13 a month) includes a 65-gallon trash cart, holding about four to five tall kitchen bags.

Large ($21 a month) includes a 95-gallon trash cart, holding about seven to eight tall kitchen bags.

The big picture: The new fees aim to improve the city's diversion rate — the amount of material recycled or composted — and reduce landfill waste, which produces greenhouse gases.

The new system will allow the city to have weekly recycling pickup (it's currently biweekly).

Denver must add 15 trucks and 22 drivers.

What's next: City transportation and infrastructure spokesperson Nancy Kuhn tells Axios Denver that the bills will be implemented on a phase-in basis, which means not everyone will get them at the same time.