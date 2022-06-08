People may soon start paying for trash pickup in exchange for free recycling and composting services.

Why it matters: Denver residents currently don't pay for trash pickup.

Details: The rates proposed by the city would give people three options, ranging from $9 a month for a 35-gallon bin to $21 a month for a 95-gallon bin.

Right now, recycling is free and picked up every two weeks. Composting costs $9.75 a month and is collected weekly.

Driving the news: A proposal for the new fee system was approved by a Denver City Council committee Tuesday.

The new fees aim to improve the city's diversion rate — basically, the amount of waste that gets recycled or composted.

They could cover recycling and composting bins for all residents.

Yes, but: Denver's current trash collection process is far from perfect.

New trash routes started on Jan. 1, but the rollout was rocky.

The city, which has roughly 180,000 customers, recorded 19,975 missed collection calls since Jan 1., according to agency spokesperson Nancy Kuhn.

What they're saying: "I have overwhelming opposition to this in my district," Council president Stacie Gilmore, who represents the Green Valley Ranch and Montbello neighborhoods, said about the proposal during Tuesday's meeting.

What's next: The full Denver City Council will consider the plan for a final vote, though a date is not yet set because members want to make tweaks to the final bill.