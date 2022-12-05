Taylor Swift accepts an award onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 22 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Taylor Swift was Denver's most-listened-to artist on Spotify this year, according to the streaming service's annual viral phenomenon, Spotify Wrapped.

Drake, Bad Bunny, Kanye West and The Weeknd rounded out the Mile High City's top five artists, respectively.

Most streamed song: "As It Was" by Harry Styles

Most streamed genre: Pop

Here's the Axios Denver team's top tunes in 2022:

🎵 John: "About Damn Time" by Lizzo. The clever (and explicit) opening makes me laugh every time, but the broader "I'm going to be OK" message is just what I needed this year.

The rest of my list is a mix of local-favorite Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and hometown North Carolina band Watchhouse, combined with lots (and lots) of Taylor Swift and Caamp. So I'm eclectic, to say the least.

🎵 Alayna: "Cherry Blossom" by Kacey Musgraves (if it wasn't already clear that I love Kacey). I'm actually surprised this tune topped the chart, because I prefer other songs off her album better — but I guess I couldn't stop listening to the catchy chorus after hearing it live in concert in February.

Drake, Beyoncé and Hermanos Gutiérrez also dominated my list.

🎵 Esteban: "Corazoncito Tirano" by Chalino Sanchez. I had this bittersweet ode from the iconic Mexican singer on repeat earlier this year, since it's perfect for singing in the car (and shower!).

The holy trinity of reggaetoneros — Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Maluma — rounded out my top 10. Most of my favorites were in Spanish; The Weeknd's "Moth To A Flame" was my top English-language song, at No. 12.

Of note: We made a playlist with songs our team put on repeat this year. Stream now.