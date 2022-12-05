Denver's most-streamed artists, according to Spotify Wrapped
Taylor Swift was Denver's most-listened-to artist on Spotify this year, according to the streaming service's annual viral phenomenon, Spotify Wrapped.
- Drake, Bad Bunny, Kanye West and The Weeknd rounded out the Mile High City's top five artists, respectively.
- Most streamed song: "As It Was" by Harry Styles
- Most streamed genre: Pop
Here's the Axios Denver team's top tunes in 2022:
🎵 John: "About Damn Time" by Lizzo. The clever (and explicit) opening makes me laugh every time, but the broader "I'm going to be OK" message is just what I needed this year.
- The rest of my list is a mix of local-favorite Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and hometown North Carolina band Watchhouse, combined with lots (and lots) of Taylor Swift and Caamp. So I'm eclectic, to say the least.
🎵 Alayna: "Cherry Blossom" by Kacey Musgraves (if it wasn't already clear that I love Kacey). I'm actually surprised this tune topped the chart, because I prefer other songs off her album better — but I guess I couldn't stop listening to the catchy chorus after hearing it live in concert in February.
- Drake, Beyoncé and Hermanos Gutiérrez also dominated my list.
🎵 Esteban: "Corazoncito Tirano" by Chalino Sanchez. I had this bittersweet ode from the iconic Mexican singer on repeat earlier this year, since it's perfect for singing in the car (and shower!).
- The holy trinity of reggaetoneros — Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Maluma — rounded out my top 10. Most of my favorites were in Spanish; The Weeknd's "Moth To A Flame" was my top English-language song, at No. 12.
Of note: We made a playlist with songs our team put on repeat this year. Stream now.
