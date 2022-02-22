Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Country music star Kacey Musgraves dazzled Denverites at Ball Arena last week as part of the final stretch of her "Star-Crossed: Unveiled" tour.

The singer-songwriter spent down time in the Mile High City and shared some of her stops on social media.

✨ Here's what she did:

Shared a slow burn with cannabis farmers from Willie's Reserve before the Wednesday evening concert and left staff members tweeting it was "truly a golden hour for us all!"

Grabbed cocktails at Adrift, the Broadway tiki bar where she said she was "obsessed."

Caffeinated at Colorado Tea Station and in her photo highlighted the cafe's cherry blossoms, a recurring theme sprinkled throughout her music.

Toured the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver and serendipitously caught the opening day of two exhibitions she seemed to dig a lot (from how many pics she took).

Capped the night at El Five, which she said "slaps."

My thought bubble: If you get the chance to see Kacey in concert, go! No matter where or when, you'll have an amazing time and be left floating on a cloud (much like me) for at least a week.

