United Airlines' new mini-lounge at Denver International Airport. Photo courtesy of United Airlines

United Airlines opened a new grab-and-go concept this week at Denver International Airport for travelers who are short on time.

Details: The mini-lounge — called United Club Fly — offers Club members complimentary food, like pre-wrapped salads and sandwiches, plus a variety of non-alcoholic drinks and a full-service coffee bar.

The space is roughly 1,600 square feet, seats 16 people and is located between gates B61 and B63.

Photo courtesy of United Airlines

Photo courtesy of United Airlines

How it works: Customers self-scan boarding passes to enter. Once inside, they can select snacks, bag them if they like, and take their items on the go.

Unlike most standard United Clubs, non-club members and guests are not allowed to join.

The big picture: Cashierless stores are popping up in major airports across the country, including New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, Axios' Joann Muller writes.