United Airlines unveils new grab-and-go lounge at Denver's airport
United Airlines opened a new grab-and-go concept this week at Denver International Airport for travelers who are short on time.
Details: The mini-lounge — called United Club Fly — offers Club members complimentary food, like pre-wrapped salads and sandwiches, plus a variety of non-alcoholic drinks and a full-service coffee bar.
- The space is roughly 1,600 square feet, seats 16 people and is located between gates B61 and B63.
How it works: Customers self-scan boarding passes to enter. Once inside, they can select snacks, bag them if they like, and take their items on the go.
- Unlike most standard United Clubs, non-club members and guests are not allowed to join.
The big picture: Cashierless stores are popping up in major airports across the country, including New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, Axios' Joann Muller writes.
- Other high-traffic venues, like stadiums and transit stations, are also deploying similar technology.
