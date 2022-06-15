34 mins ago - Technology
Here's one airport line you can skip
More and more retailers are experimenting with checkout-free technology, including this Camden Food Express store I recently visited while passing through New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Details: The shop, located at Terminal 4, sells pre-wrapped sandwiches, snacks, and beverages.
- It uses AI computer vision technology from San Francisco-based Zippin, which in May said its system had served more than half a million shoppers in over 50 stores.
How it works: Customers tap or swipe their credit card to enter a turnstile, then choose their purchases, bag them if they like, and walk out.
- The AI system automatically identifies the items in the customer’s virtual cart and charges the card they used to enter the turnstile.
Similar tech is showing up in high-traffic areas such as stadiums, transportation hubs, and other venues where time is of the essence.