Here's one airport line you can skip

More and more retailers are experimenting with checkout-free technology, including this Camden Food Express store I recently visited while passing through New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Details: The shop, located at Terminal 4, sells pre-wrapped sandwiches, snacks, and beverages.

It uses AI computer vision technology from San Francisco-based Zippin, which in May said its system had served more than half a million shoppers in over 50 stores.

How it works: Customers tap or swipe their credit card to enter a turnstile, then choose their purchases, bag them if they like, and walk out.

The AI system automatically identifies the items in the customer’s virtual cart and charges the card they used to enter the turnstile.

Similar tech is showing up in high-traffic areas such as stadiums, transportation hubs, and other venues where time is of the essence.