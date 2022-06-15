Skip to main content
34 mins ago - Technology

Here's one airport line you can skip

Joann Muller
Side-by-side images of a checkout-free store at JFK airport
Zippin's AI tech powers contactless sales at New York's JFK airport. Photos: Joann Muller/Axios

More and more retailers are experimenting with checkout-free technology, including this Camden Food Express store I recently visited while passing through New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Details: The shop, located at Terminal 4, sells pre-wrapped sandwiches, snacks, and beverages.

  • It uses AI computer vision technology from San Francisco-based Zippin, which in May said its system had served more than half a million shoppers in over 50 stores.

How it works: Customers tap or swipe their credit card to enter a turnstile, then choose their purchases, bag them if they like, and walk out.

  • The AI system automatically identifies the items in the customer’s virtual cart and charges the card they used to enter the turnstile.

Similar tech is showing up in high-traffic areas such as stadiums, transportation hubs, and other venues where time is of the essence.

