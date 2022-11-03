Denver-based Amp Robotics has raised $91 million, the company announced Tuesday.

Details: Amp says its robots make recycling more viable and lucrative, Axios Pro's Alan Neuhauser writes.

Recycling is often labor-intensive and expensive, meaning materials that should be recycled often wind up in landfills.

Amp touts that its AI-powered robots quickly and accurately sort waste, saving money on human labor costs.

The company's tech uses computer vision and learning to find and recover plastic, cardboard, paper, cans and other containers that can be reclaimed for raw processing, per a statement.

Driving the news: The funding came primarily from Congruent Ventures and Wellington Management.

The money aims to help Amp scale and boost its expansion by helping support a fleet of 275 robots worldwide.

The company has three production facilities in Denver, Atlanta, Georgia and Cleveland, Ohio metro areas.

By the numbers: Only 5% of the estimated 44 million metric tons of plastic waste managed in the U.S. in 2019 was recycled, according to a report released earlier this year by researchers at the Golden-based National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

What they're saying: "Our focus from the outset has been our application of AI-powered automation to economically and sustainably improve our global recycling system,” Matanya Horowitz, founder and CEO of AMP Robotics, said in a release.