Amp Robotics, based in Denver, this morning announced that it closed a $91 million Series C financing round for its waste-sorting machines.

Why it matters: Recycling sorting is labor-intensive and expensive — which means the vast majority of recyclable waste ends up in landfills. Amp says its robots make the process not just viable but lucrative.

Details: Congruent Ventures and Wellington Management led the Series C. It had an initial close in July.

The round brought a $571 million post-money valuation, per Pitchbook. A lead investor tells Axios that the figure is "relatively accurate."

State of play: Major companies such as PepsiCo and Coca-Cola have so far struggled to fulfill ambitious recycling pledges.

Just 5% of plastic in the U.S. is recycled. Worldwide, it's barely 9%.

Sorting at recycling facilities is typically done by hand, which is expensive. Even then, the process inevitably allows mistakes that cause impurities.

"There’s going to be a massive rotation toward trying to find high-quality recycled content," Abe Yokell, co-founder and managing partner at Congruent Ventures, tells Axios. "Amp is right in the middle of that."

What they're doing: Amp has built robots that use AI to quickly sort a broad array of waste.

By replacing human labor, a sorting facility's costs drop as much as 50% or even 70%, the company's founder says.

The robots also produce more accurate waste streams — commodities that can then be sold for higher prices.

Of note: Amp has two main revenue streams: selling/leasing its robots, and selling the sorted waste as commodities.

The company is focused on consumer recycling. But its technology also works for construction debris, electronic waste and other markets.

What's next: Amp has deployed about 275 of its robots. It runs three production facilities, in the Denver, Atlanta and Cleveland areas.