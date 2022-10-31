Where to find haunted places in the Denver metro

Data: Tim Renner via Shadowlands; Note: Locations are approximate and anonymously reported; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

"Unexplained noises or screams" are the most common category of hauntings according to an index of nearly 11,000 entries of haunted locations throughout the U.S., writes Axios' Sarah Grillo.

The entries were collected and organized from reader submissions to the 25-year-old paranormal website The Shadowlands.

Why it matters: We thought it would be a fun Halloween treat for readers to dig into this dataset of supposedly haunted places, looking at both types of haunting and which states have the most reported spooky experiences.

