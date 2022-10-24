Joe O'Dea celebrates the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in June. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Colorado U.S. Senate candidate Joe O'Dea is getting a boost from the national Republican Party as the midterm approaches.

Driving the news: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed O'Dea and recorded an automated phone call for the campaign, saying "I've watched Joe from a distance. And I'm impressed."

Republican National Committee chairman Ronna McDaniel and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who is leading the party's Senate campaign efforts, attended events with O'Dea on Sunday in the Denver suburbs.

Why it matters: The arrival of the party's calvary is another demonstration of the national fracture in the GOP and is designed to shore up support for O'Dea, who alienated hardcore party members for being more moderate.

The back story: DeSantis' endorsement comes days after former President Trump snubbed O'Dea and urged supporters not to back him in the contest against Democratic incumbent Michael Bennet.

The intrigue: Trump took note of DeSantis' endorsement and wrote on social media that it was "a big mistake."

Of note: In the robocall, DeSantis says O'Dea is "focused on building the wall and cracking down on crime."