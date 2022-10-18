Proposition 123 attempts to address Colorado's growing affordable housing crisis by setting aside roughly $300 million from state tax revenue to pay for projects.

Why it matters: Advocates argue that providing housing remains the most important step in avoiding homelessness, an issue that has grown dramatically in the Denver metro area.

Housing is a top concern for Coloradans, as steep costs are making homeownership less attainable.

How it works: Proposition 123 doesn't add new taxes, instead setting aside existing sales tax revenue, CPR News reports.

What they're saying: Backers say the measure could help fund 10,000 affordable housing units a year, giving opportunities to people and helping to ensure they can afford homes.

Coloradans for Affordable Housing Now is leading this campaign, while organizations like Housing Colorado and the Urban Land Conservancy are also supporters.

The other side: Opponents including conservative Advance Colorado Action and the TABOR Foundation, while noting taxpayers would get smaller refunds under TABOR in years where state revenues exceed the caps.