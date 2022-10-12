Fall has arrived in Colorado — and one of the best ways to soak up the season and admire the aspens turning from green to gold is to get out and go camping.

Yes, but: It can be hard to secure a secluded spot in the state's packed parks.

To beat the crowds, we're sharing nine private cabins and campsites that can be booked through Hipcamp, a platform that allows you to book outdoor destinations like houses on Airbnb:

This hard-sided yurt in Trujillo Canyon has mountain views and is nestled next to a field of camels and donkeys, making it a perfect fit for animal lovers. Details: Sleeps four; campfires and pets allowed; toilet available

Sleeps four; campfires and pets allowed; toilet available Nearby: San Luis State Wildlife Area, Pagosa Springs

San Luis State Wildlife Area, Pagosa Springs Cost: $110/night for two guests

Camels and a Yurt. Photo courtesy of Hipcamp

Imagine your childhood treehouse but way better, complete with a queen bed and epic deck views of the Continental Divide and Longs Peak. Details: Sleeps two; camp stove available; portable toilet provided

Sleeps two; camp stove available; portable toilet provided Nearby: Sugarloaf Mountain, Boulder

Sugarloaf Mountain, Boulder Cost: From $139/night for two guests

Gold Nugget Treehouse. Photo courtesy of Hipcamp

This cabin is tucked away on 40 acres of private land that teems with wildlife and is best admired from the front deck, which includes a propane fire pit. Details: Sleeps two; pets allowed; potable water, toilet and showers available

Sleeps two; pets allowed; potable water, toilet and showers available Nearby: Curt Gowdy State Park, Vedauwoo Recreation Area

Curt Gowdy State Park, Vedauwoo Recreation Area Cost: From $90/night for two guests

South Crow Cabin. Photo courtesy of Hipcamp

Over 100 acres — including 3+ miles of private hiking trails with extraordinary lookouts to the Sange de Cristos — are yours to explore. Details: Sleeps six; pets allowed; firepit provided; toilet and showers available

Sleeps six; pets allowed; firepit provided; toilet and showers available Nearby: Pikes Peak, Cripple Creek

Pikes Peak, Cripple Creek Cost: From $145/night for two guests

Land's End Dome. Photo courtesy of Hipcamp

This ultra-cozy cabin is a perfect place to curl up with a good book and sits on the edge of a sprawling meadow where wildlife often grazes. Details: Sleeps four; campfires and pets allowed; cooking supplies on-hand; toilet available

Sleeps four; campfires and pets allowed; cooking supplies on-hand; toilet available Nearby: Elk Meadow Park, Evergreen

Elk Meadow Park, Evergreen Cost: From $175/night for four guests

Stone Cabin in High Altitude Meadow. Photo courtesy of Hipcamp

Why we love it: Set within Pikes Peak National Forest, this cabin is camping at its finest — complete with a fully stocked outdoor kitchen and a 12-seat fire pit.

Details: Sleeps three per site; campfires and pets allowed; potable water and toilet available

Sleeps three per site; campfires and pets allowed; potable water and toilet available Nearby: Eleven Mile Canyon, Cripple Creek

Eleven Mile Canyon, Cripple Creek Cost: From $129/night for two guests

Gold Bug A-frame. Photo courtesy of Hipcamp

Gold Bug A-frame. Photo courtesy of Hipcamp

Sleeps six; campfires and pets allowed; potable water, showers and toilet available Nearby: Santa Fe Mountain, Idaho Springs

Santa Fe Mountain, Idaho Springs Cost: From $120/night for four guests

Laughing Valley Ranch Glamping. Photo courtesy of Hipcamp

This quirky and colorful tiny home is nestled in an aspen grove, offers a cozy firepit and is made with highly insulated material, sure to keep you warm in winter. Details: Sleeps three; campfires and pets allowed; potable water, showers and toilet available

Sleeps three; campfires and pets allowed; potable water, showers and toilet available Nearby: Basalt, Carbondale

Basalt, Carbondale Cost: From $178/night for three guests

The Domicile. Photo courtesy of Hipcamp

Why we love it: These serene sites are nestled along the Platte River and tucked away in Bailey, less than an hour from Denver, with plenty of hike trails nearby.

These serene sites are nestled along the Platte River and tucked away in Bailey, less than an hour from Denver, with plenty of hike trails nearby. Details: Sleeps six per site; pets allowed; kitchen, potable water and toilet available

Sleeps six per site; pets allowed; kitchen, potable water and toilet available Nearby: Pike National Forest, Red Rocks Amphitheater

Pike National Forest, Red Rocks Amphitheater Cost: $35/night for four guests

Glen Isle Campsites. Photo courtesy of Hipcamp