2 hours ago - News
9 cool and cozy camping destinations to book in Colorado this fall
Fall has arrived in Colorado — and one of the best ways to soak up the season and admire the aspens turning from green to gold is to get out and go camping.
Yes, but: It can be hard to secure a secluded spot in the state's packed parks.
To beat the crowds, we're sharing nine private cabins and campsites that can be booked through Hipcamp, a platform that allows you to book outdoor destinations like houses on Airbnb:
Camels and a Yurt
- Why we love it: This hard-sided yurt in Trujillo Canyon has mountain views and is nestled next to a field of camels and donkeys, making it a perfect fit for animal lovers.
- Details: Sleeps four; campfires and pets allowed; toilet available
- Nearby: San Luis State Wildlife Area, Pagosa Springs
- Cost: $110/night for two guests
Gold Nugget Treehouse
- Why we love it: Imagine your childhood treehouse but way better, complete with a queen bed and epic deck views of the Continental Divide and Longs Peak.
- Details: Sleeps two; camp stove available; portable toilet provided
- Nearby: Sugarloaf Mountain, Boulder
- Cost: From $139/night for two guests
South Crow Cabin
- Why we love it: This cabin is tucked away on 40 acres of private land that teems with wildlife and is best admired from the front deck, which includes a propane fire pit.
- Details: Sleeps two; pets allowed; potable water, toilet and showers available
- Nearby: Curt Gowdy State Park, Vedauwoo Recreation Area
- Cost: From $90/night for two guests
Land's End Dome
- Why we love it: Over 100 acres — including 3+ miles of private hiking trails with extraordinary lookouts to the Sange de Cristos — are yours to explore.
- Details: Sleeps six; pets allowed; firepit provided; toilet and showers available
- Nearby: Pikes Peak, Cripple Creek
- Cost: From $145/night for two guests
Stone Cabin in High Altitude Meadow
- Why we love it: This ultra-cozy cabin is a perfect place to curl up with a good book and sits on the edge of a sprawling meadow where wildlife often grazes.
- Details: Sleeps four; campfires and pets allowed; cooking supplies on-hand; toilet available
- Nearby: Elk Meadow Park, Evergreen
- Cost: From $175/night for four guests
Gold Bug A-frame
- Why we love it: Set within Pikes Peak National Forest, this cabin is camping at its finest — complete with a fully stocked outdoor kitchen and a 12-seat fire pit.
- Details: Sleeps three per site; campfires and pets allowed; potable water and toilet available
- Nearby: Eleven Mile Canyon, Cripple Creek
- Cost: From $129/night for two guests
Laughing Valley Ranch Glamping
- Why we love it: From the top-notch views to the variety of animals on-site — including a pack burro that takes your gear to the tent — this place promises a memorable time.
- Details: Sleeps six; campfires and pets allowed; potable water, showers and toilet available
- Nearby: Santa Fe Mountain, Idaho Springs
- Cost: From $120/night for four guests
The Domicile
- Why we love it: This quirky and colorful tiny home is nestled in an aspen grove, offers a cozy firepit and is made with highly insulated material, sure to keep you warm in winter.
- Details: Sleeps three; campfires and pets allowed; potable water, showers and toilet available
- Nearby: Basalt, Carbondale
- Cost: From $178/night for three guests
Glen Isle Campsites
- Why we love it: These serene sites are nestled along the Platte River and tucked away in Bailey, less than an hour from Denver, with plenty of hike trails nearby.
- Details: Sleeps six per site; pets allowed; kitchen, potable water and toilet available
- Nearby: Pike National Forest, Red Rocks Amphitheater
- Cost: $35/night for four guests
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.