Colorado's must-visit pumpkin patches and corn mazes for 2022
Halloween decorations are beginning to appear on doorsteps, and pumpkins are ripe for picking.
- Here are our top three picks for fall fun:
Chatfield Farms Corn Maze: The Botanic Gardens' maze in Littleton is now open Fridays to Sundays through Oct. 30. And this year's design is a delight for dinosaur fans.
- Pick a pumpkin from the 10-acre patch Oct. 7-9 at the Pumpkin Festival.
Anderson Farms: Magical creatures come to life in this year's Erie corn maze. The farm's fall fest is underway and includes wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, kids play areas and even a pumpkin canon.
- Pro tip: Rent a pavilion or fire pit and stay a while.
Munson Farms: The pumpkin patch and family farm just east of downtown Boulder is open again for the season — and the fall produce is ready for the picking, too.
- Don't forget to grab ornamental corn decorations that will work for Halloween and Thanksgiving.
See a full list of pumpkin patches and more details
