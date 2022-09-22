Updated 3 mins ago - Things to Do

Colorado's must-visit pumpkin patches and corn mazes for 2022

John Frank
The Denver Botanic Gardens Pumpkin Festival at Chatfield Farms in 2018. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/Denver Post via Getty Images
Halloween decorations are beginning to appear on doorsteps, and pumpkins are ripe for picking.

  • Here are our top three picks for fall fun:

Chatfield Farms Corn Maze: The Botanic Gardens' maze in Littleton is now open Fridays to Sundays through Oct. 30. And this year's design is a delight for dinosaur fans.

  • Pick a pumpkin from the 10-acre patch Oct. 7-9 at the Pumpkin Festival.

Anderson Farms: Magical creatures come to life in this year's Erie corn maze. The farm's fall fest is underway and includes wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, kids play areas and even a pumpkin canon.

  • Pro tip: Rent a pavilion or fire pit and stay a while.

Munson Farms: The pumpkin patch and family farm just east of downtown Boulder is open again for the season — and the fall produce is ready for the picking, too.

  • Don't forget to grab ornamental corn decorations that will work for Halloween and Thanksgiving.

See a full list of pumpkin patches and more details

